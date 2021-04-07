Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.82. 59,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,218. The company has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $221.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

