Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 million, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $328,053. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

