HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $441,505.50 and $2.72 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00056190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.21 or 0.00630713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

