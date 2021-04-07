Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 550 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 550 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $23,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HMN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 11,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.
