Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 550 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 550 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $23,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HMN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 11,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

