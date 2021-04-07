Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $288,360.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.62. 7,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

