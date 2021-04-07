Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.42% of Howard Bancorp worth $29,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HBMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

