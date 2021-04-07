Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

