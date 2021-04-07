HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report $2.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $2.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $10.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

