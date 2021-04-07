HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Yamini Rangan Sells 2,106 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HUBS traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, hitting $484.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.48 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.57.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

