Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,361,021 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $7.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

