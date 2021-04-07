Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of frontdoor worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

