Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 180,066 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 898.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of TEGNA worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after buying an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after buying an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.