Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

