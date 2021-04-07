Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,231,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRACU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

