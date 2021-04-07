Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 401,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of SOC Telemed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

