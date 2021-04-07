Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

