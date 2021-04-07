Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 175,000 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $11,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $907.92 million, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.