Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $13,380,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $10,174,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $8,880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $8,363,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $8,246,000.

Shares of RMGBU stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

