Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Airbnb stock opened at $190.03 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.62.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

