Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.39.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

