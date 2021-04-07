Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,033 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.06% of Mohawk Group worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MWK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,675,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 288,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 506,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,500 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MWK. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

