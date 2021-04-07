Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.68% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

