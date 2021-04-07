Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of National CineMedia worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 193,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.