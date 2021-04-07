Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,455 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Accel Entertainment worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,602 shares of company stock worth $1,312,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

ACEL stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

