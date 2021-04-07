Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,899 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

