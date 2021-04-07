Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

