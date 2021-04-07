Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,127 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after buying an additional 640,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 1,112,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

