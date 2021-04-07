Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

