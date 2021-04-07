Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $2.83 Million in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000.

OTCMKTS:ACKIU opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

