Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $3.09 Million in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 509,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.33% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 369,781 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $171.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

