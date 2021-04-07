Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $3.10 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,227.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

