Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $4.02 Million in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.97% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000.

Shares of EUCR opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

