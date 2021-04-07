Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $4.05 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

