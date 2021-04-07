Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $4.41 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $152.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a PE ratio of -292.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,495 shares of company stock worth $26,595,961 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

