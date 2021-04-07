Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $4.53 Million in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.05.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

