Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $4.68 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 54.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nordstrom by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,378. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

