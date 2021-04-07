Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,497 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,688,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.