Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.15 and a 200-day moving average of $178.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.