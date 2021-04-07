Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Cowen increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.65 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.