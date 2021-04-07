Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Bridgetown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

BTWN stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

