Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

ELF opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.22 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

