Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,466,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,576,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,740,000.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

