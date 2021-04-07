Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 12,000 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.36.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $317.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.