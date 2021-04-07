Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 14,106 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Albany International worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Albany International by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

