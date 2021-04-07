Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in General Motors by 147.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,432,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,752,000 after buying an additional 762,733 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in General Motors by 147.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,072,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after buying an additional 638,709 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,627,265 shares of company stock worth $93,291,351. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

