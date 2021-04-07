Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Sabre at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Sabre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,839,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

