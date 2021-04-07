Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Square by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Square by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $3,112,739.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,163,442 shares of company stock valued at $267,975,830. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

