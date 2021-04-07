Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 300,000 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.50% of Spartacus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,262,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000.

NASDAQ TMTS opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

