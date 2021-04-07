Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 87,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

