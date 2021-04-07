Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 130,818 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130,818 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

